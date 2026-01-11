Louisville lands a commitment from four-star TE target D'Angelo White

Cleveland (Ohio) Villa Angela-St. Joseph Rivals Industry four-star athlete D’Angelo White tells Rivals he has committed to Louisville.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound White chose to play for head coach Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals over an offer list that included Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State and Tennessee.

“You know it’s the culture around the coaches, it just feel like family when I was around and it was great hospitality,” White said.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound White will play tight end for Brohm and company but it was vibe within the program.

“How much they care about me as a person and development throughout my time in college and how they would use me in the offense,” he said of what stood out.

The Rivals Industry ranks White as the No. 9 recruit in Ohio, No. 13 athlete in the country and No. 261 prospect overall.

White is commit No. 4 for Louisville early in the 2027 cycle and adds to a class Rivals previously ranked No. 14 nationally.