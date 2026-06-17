Louisville WR commit Brooklyn Maxey flipped to Kansas State after official visit to Manhattan

Brooklyn Maxey committed to Louisville before he truly got to know Kansas State.

Once he did, everything changed.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day has flipped his commitment to Kansas State following his official visit to Manhattan, ending a recruitment that steadily shifted in the Wildcats’ favor over the past few months.

Maxey was already silently committed to Louisville when he first visited Kansas State in April. Even then, the Wildcats made an immediate impression.

“It was a school that surprised me,” Maxey told Rivals. “Every coach on that staff is super cool and super knowledgeable. Coach Klein is a real players’ coach, and Coach Ward is a genuine coach. Every time I’ve been up there, it just gets better and better.”

Most programs backed off after Maxey publicly committed to Louisville.

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Kansas State did the opposite.

“They told me straight up they didn’t care that I was committed. They told me for two or three months they were going to flip me. I was on the phone with them every day, sometimes multiple times a day, and I developed a really strong relationship with the coaches.”

By the time he returned for his official visit, the Wildcats had quietly become his top choice.

“I’d say they had been my No. 1 school for a few weeks,” Maxey admitted. “I just wanted to come back for my official visit and spend more time there.”

The weekend only reinforced what he already felt.

The family loved Kansas State as well

His mother played a significant role in the process, and after experiencing the program firsthand, she quickly shared her opinion.

“She told me, ‘This is where you need to be,’” Maxey said. “The first visit was amazing, and somehow the official visit was even better. Being one-on-one with the coaches, talking football and life, I just knew that was the coaching staff I wanted to play for.”

Kansas State’s coaching staff and offensive philosophy ultimately separated the Wildcats from the competition.

“They’re the most genuine and coolest coaches I’ve been around. I think Coach Klein is the best play-caller in college football, and Coach Ward is one of the best receiver coaches in the country. Getting developed by them is going to be huge.”

He also fell in love with the atmosphere in Manhattan.

“When you play football at K-State, you’re the biggest thing in the city,” he said. “The whole town revolves around it, and every game is packed. That place is jumping.”

Unlike his previous pledge, Maxey says this commitment comes with finality.

“After this, I’m shutting my recruitment down, and I’m locked in here at K-State,” he said.