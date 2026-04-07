LSU 4-star signee Herly Brutus released from signing with Tigers

LSU four-star shooting guard signee Herly Brutus has been granted his release from the school and will reopen his recruitment, he tells Rivals.

His decision comes after the firing of head coach Matt McMahon last month, coupled with the hiring of NC State head coach Will Wade to replace him. The 6-foot-5 senior out of Villages Charter School (Fla.) committed to the Tigers in late September over Gonzaga, Kansas State, Saint Louis, USF, and Utah, among others.

“I chose LSU because it felt like home away from home,” he told Rivals’ Joe Tipton at the time of his commitment. “I developed more comfortability with the staff at LSU. Also has a large creole population, and they are descendants of Haiti, so I feel my mom and family will be able to blend in and find comfort, because of our first language.”

With the upheaval in Baton Rouge though, he’s looking for a new home at the same time the NCAA Transfer Portal has just opened.

Brutus is ranked as the No. 119 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He’s also the No. 24-ranked shooting guard and No. 21 recruit in the Sunshine State.

The 6-foot-5 scorer was named to Florida’s Class 3A All-State Tournament after averaging 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest as a junior.

In the PRO16 League for Tre Mann Elite prior to his senior year, he averaged 15.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and shot 48.6 percent from the floor.