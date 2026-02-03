LSU adds junior college transfer OT Adrian Lamb

Georgia Military Academy offensive tackle Adrian Lamb has committed to LSU, he announced on Monday.

He chose the Tigers over SEC rivals Alabama, Auburn, and South Carolina, all of whom he visited earlier this month. Lamb’s addition is the latest in a big revamp of the offensive line room under new head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff.

The Tigers signed six offensive linemen from the NCAA Transfer Portal this month, reeling in former Colorado All-American Jordan Seaton, Ole Miss’ Devin Harper, Maryland’s Aliou Bah, Baylor’s Sean Thompkins, Kentucky’s Darrin Strey, Tennessee’s William Satterwhite, and North Carolina Central’s Ja’Quon Sprinkle.

LSU also added a JUCO signee in Copiah-Lincoln’s JaKolby Jones, which along with Lamb, brings the total to eight new offensive line additions over the past month. They also signed four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez and interior offensive lineman Ryan Miret in the early December signing period.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Lamb is a May graduate and will join the program this summer. While currently unranked by Rivals and ESPN, he holds a three-star rating from 247Sports.

Tigers add another piece to talented recruiting class

Despite the coaching change from Brian Kelly to Kiffin, LSU was able to maintain the majority of its recruiting class and even added a few late additions.

Three of LSU’s signees — defensive lineman Lamar Brown, wide receiver Corey Barber, and defensive lineman Richard Anderson — all finished ranked as five-stars by Rivals. In total, Kiffin and Co. finished with five top-100 signees and 12 blue-chippers in total.

After the dust settled on signing day and new player rankings updates, the Tigers are poised to finish with the No. 12 class in the country, to go along with the No. 2 class in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.