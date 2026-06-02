LSU baseball commit, potential first-round pick and rising football star? Meet Jordin Griffin

Most prospects travel to Under Armour Next camps hoping to attract attention.

Jordin Griffin arrived in Baltimore already carrying plenty of it.

The Lake Charles (La.) Barbe standout is one of the top baseball prospects in the country, an LSU commitment since 2023 and a player many evaluators believe could hear his name called in the first round of the 2027 MLB Draft.

Then he showed up at Under Armour Next Baltimore and reminded everyone he might be pretty good at football, too.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound running back, who scored 28 touchdowns as a junior, posted some of the best testing numbers at the event:

4.46-second 40-yard dash

9-foot-8 broad jump

4.22 shuttle

33.2-inch vertical

Later in the day, Griffin flashed the same explosiveness, agility and natural playmaking ability at running back that has started generating buzz around his football future.

The funny part?

Football is still technically his second sport.

“I’m definitely going to school,” Griffin said when discussing his baseball future. “I know I can do it, but I feel like me going to school, getting knowledge, training and becoming better as a player and a man would be the better decision.”

That’s significant considering Griffin is already viewed as one of the nation’s top baseball prospects.

The center fielder and second baseman committed to LSU early after receiving an offer from the Tigers during eighth grade.

Being from Louisiana made the decision even easier.

“I’ve been an LSU fan my whole life. I’ve always been around it. I go to a bunch of the games. The coaches, the fan base, everything about it just makes it special.”

LSU beat out baseball powers like Tennessee, Texas and Florida for his commitment.

Yet despite being one of the most highly regarded baseball players in America, Griffin still isn’t ready to put football on the back burner.

“I want to play football in college too,” he said. “I’ve been playing football my whole life and it’s too fun. I enjoy it as much as baseball. It was great out there at the camp competing.”

If LSU eventually gives him that opportunity, the Tigers may be getting more than just a baseball star.

“Once they give that offer, I’m ready,” Griffin said. “We have discussed it a little. LSU knows I want to play football too, so it is something we are talking about. That is what I want to do.”

After watching him perform in Baltimore, it’s easy to understand why football coaches are intrigued.

Griffin believes his speed, agility and ability to create in space separate him from other backs.

“I feel like I can move around, bounce off tackles and break tackles,” he said. “If there’s a person right there, I’m going to make a move and find my way into the end zone somehow.”

His favorite player to watch?

“It is LSU running back Caden Durham. I’ve been following him since high school. He’s that dude. Caden is such a great athlete.”

Whether it’s baseball or football, Griffin clearly loves competing.

“Baseball is the competition,” he said. “Football is being able to go out on the field and make a play happen anytime.

That’s exactly what he did all weekend in Baltimore.

Everyone already knew Jordin Griffin was one of the nation’s top baseball prospects. Now college football coaches are starting to realize they may need to pay attention, too.

“I am not ready to give up either,” he said. “I want to keep playing both. College is my future, and I want to play both sports. It doesn’t matter where I am drafted, I am going to LSU — I hope to be playing baseball and football.”