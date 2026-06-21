LSU flips 2027 WR Gary Burney Jr. away from Houston: 'I have been waiting for this'

LSU flipped another prized in-state prospect committed elsewhere.

The Tigers secured a commitment from three-star WR Gary Burney Jr. after hosting the 6-foot-4, 200-pound pass-catcher a second time this month.

LSU offered Burney shortly after he declared for Houston during his official visit.

The Tigers kept their foot on the gas with the flip target, leading to this change of plans.

“It’s LSU. I have been dreaming about this since I was a kid,” Burney told Rivals. “I have been waiting for this. I have been overlooked and doubted, but Coach G-Mac gave me a chance and bet on me, and that was all I needed.”

George McDonald took notice of the Bossier City (La.) Parkway standout during spring ball and then had Burney in a camp setting earlier this month.

The in-state WR impressed the entire LSU staff along the way.

“The coaches were amazing, but not just that … The people and the players they are all pushing for success like me, and they are all elite players, which would just make me two times as better as a person and a player just by being around them,” Burney detailed.

“It’s LSU every Louisiana kid has dreamed of playing for LSU one day,” he continued. “God has blessed me to allow myself to be one of those guys to play for LSU.”