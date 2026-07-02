LSU flips 4-star safety Greedy James away from an SEC rival: 'I love the culture on and off the field'

The flip is in.

After months of evaluating his options, four-star Greedy James has flipped his commitment from Texas to LSU.

The Tigers have been actively recruiting the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 28 safety with ties to Louisiana since the spring, and made a compelling pitch to James and his family during his official visit at the top of the summer.

LSU adds the versatile defensive back, who will play multiple positions for Corey Raymond in the secondary.

“It has been a really tight race and it was a hard decision. I couldn’t go wrong with any of those schools,” James told Rivals. “What mattered to be most was being where I wanted to be the most. At LSU, I loved the culture on and off the field. They have a great coaching staff and they feel like father figures, especially Coach Raymond. He’s one of the best in the game.”

James has watched it all unfold as a fan. He was born in New Orleans and has family still living in the city.

The four-star defensive back emphasized Raymond’s track record of developing multiple first-round picks at cornerback.

Playing inside Tiger Stadium was lagniappe for James and his family.

“It has been really real with me how he sees me at corner, playing a lot of safety, how he can develop me, and how I just need to get in his hands,” he detailed.

“All my family and I grew up LSU fans,” James continued. “It’s cool that they can watch me there.”

James is the No. 319 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 47 player regardless of position from the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.