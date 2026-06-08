LSU keeps in-state CB target Markez Davis at home

LSU landed one of its top in-state targets on Monday, locking down a commitment from Opelousas (La.) Northwest three-star cornerback Markez Davis.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder chose the Tigers over Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia and a handful of other Power 4 offers. He took his official visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month and announced for the Tigers a little over a week later.

“I’m liking it over here,” Davis told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman during his visit. “I love everything about LSU.”

Davis emerged as one of the top secondary targets this cycle for defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, earning an offer from LSU while he was in Baton Rouge.

He ranks as the No. 966 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Davis is also tabbed as the No. 96 cornerback nationally and No. 27 recruit in Louisiana this cycle.

He is also the third commitment in the past 24 hours for Lane Kiffin and Co. who landed top-50 national prospect K.J. Green and three-star running back Brennen Lacey on Sunday. The Tigers are now up to eight pledges in the class, which is headlined by five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, Green and the nation’s No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.

This developing story will be updated.