LSU lands 4-star WR Cade Cooper after official visit

Garnet Valley (Pa.) Malvern Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper has committed to LSU, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Tigers after taking an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend. Ole Miss and Auburn had been jockeying for momentum, but LSU entered the picture a month ago and has now landed his pledge.

“I ended up going down there, and I loved Baton Rouge,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I loved the people, the food. Everything just felt like a good vibe. Getting on that campus, and taking everything in — it made a big impact on me and my decision.

… LSU was what I thought it would, but it was also better. I knew it was the place for me.”

Cooper is the No. 366 overall prospect and No. 52 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 recruit in Pennsylvania.

Rivals, however, is much higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN. In the most recent Rivals300 rankings, he was tabbed as the nation’s No. 132 prospect and No. 24 wideout.

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The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder didn’t pick up an offer from the Tigers until May 6. Position coach George McDonald got involved, visited Cooper in the Keystone State, got him down to The Boot and has now closed the deal with a crucial commitment.

Cooper is the fourth commitment in the past 24 hours for Lane Kiffin and LSU, joining Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson four-star EDGE K.J. Green, the nation’s No. 48 prospect, Frisco (Texas) three-star running back Brennen Lacey, and three-star Opelousas (La.) cornerback Markez Davis.

With the quartet of additions on Sunday and Monday, the Tigers now sit at No. 22 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.