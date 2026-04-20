LSU lands a commitment from 4-star ATH Braylon Calais

LSU is heating up on the recruiting trail and just added another key piece from inside the state.

The Tigers bolstered their 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from 4-star ATH Braylon Calais.

The Rivals Industry Ranking No. 5 ATH in the country by way of Cecilia (La.) is projected to play wide receiver in Baton Rouge.

LSU has been leading for the in-state target for a few months and has continued to separate from Ole Miss, Houston and others after sitting down with Lane Kiffin and the new staff earlier this spring.

“They’ve definitely been on me,” Calais has told Rivals. “Knowing I’m the top athlete in Louisiana, I’m high on their board. The pressure on me has been drastically increasing with Coach Lane Kiffin hitting me up. They’re showing love all over the place.”

“Seeing Braylon Calais out there, from small-town Cecilia in Tiger Stadium, that would be huge,” he added.

Calais is a multi-sport athlete for Cecilia. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is a standout receiver and safety, while also returning kickoffs for the Bulldogs.

He has always envisioned making plays inside Tiger Stadium.

“Bringing LSU back to what it’s supposed to be on and off the field,” he added on what excites him about the Tigers. “I feel like the fit would be a good fit, especially with the offense they run.”