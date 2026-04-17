LSU lands commitment from 4-star WR Ah'Mari Stevens

Lane Kiffin and LSU have secured their first big flip of the 2027 class, poaching four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens away from Miami.

The Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) star had been committed to the hometown ‘Canes since January 2025, but continued to look around at other schools despite that pledge. The Tigers got him in for an official visit the weekend of April 17 and have now landed one of the best pass-catchers in the state of Florida.

In nine games as a junior playing alongside top-100 Syracuse signee Calvin Russell, Stevens turned 23 receptions into 312 yards and a touchdown. As a sophomore in 2024 at national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, he caught 44 passes for 550 yards and eight scores.

Heading into his senior season at Chaminade-Madonna, he is set to be the team’s go-to target on the outside.

Last month, Stevens told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas were the four schools applying the most pressure to flip him. He admitted at the time that the Tigers were working hard, led by Kiffin and receivers coach Lane Kiffin.

“LSU is probably the one closest to Miami. They’re coming very hard,” Stevens said. “Coach George McDonald came down in January and we talk almost every day. LSU has always produced receivers. It is a school I am really interested in.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder is the third commitment of the cycle for the Bayou Bengals, who already have pledges from top-25 EDGE prospect Jaiden Bryant and Rivals Industry No. 8 quarterback Peyton Houston.

Loaded visitor weekend for LSU

Along with Stevens, the Tigers have a host of other prospects on campus this weekend for official and unofficial visits.

Headlining that group is in-state five-star OL Albert Simien, who logging his second visit to Baton Rouge in as many months.

Rivals’ No. 2 OT Kennedy Brown is set to make his first visit since Lane Kiffin and the new staff arrived. And No. 3 interior OL Caden Moss is also back in town for another visit and the Tigers are one of two frontrunners for the All-American from Mississippi, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

Among the other visitors expected are No. 3 RB Landen Williams-Callis and highly sought-after Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr.

For a full list of visitors, click here.