LSU Tigers secure massive addition with elite edge rusher Chris Whitehead

LSU‘s recruiting hot streak hit a daily double on Wednesday as the Tigers continue to rack up big-time commitments.

Four-star running back Trey Martin got things started with his announcement for the Bayou Bengals, followed by four-star edge rusher Chris Whitehead telling Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett he has also committed to the Tigers.

A top-50 prospect nationally, Whitehead was coveted from coast-to-coast with offers from Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and dozens of other programs. He was set to officially visit the Buckeyes this weekend, but instead put his name on the commitment list for Lane Kiffin and Co.

Whitehead visited Baton Rouge back in April, then returned Tuesday for another unofficial visit with his family.

“What stands out the most is what Lane Kiffin is building down there,” Whitehead’s father told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong prior to the trip. “I think he’s building a powerhouse.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 6 EDGE in the class, according to Rivals, and he is the second top-10 player at the position to commit to LSU in the past 10 days. Four-star K.J. Green (No. 55 overall) committed to the Tigers on June 7, just a few days after five-star Jaiden Bryant flipped his pledge from LSU to Miami.

Whitehead’s commitment continues a run of commitments that started with Green and now includes nine new pledges in the past 10 days. LSU’s class, which hovered around the fringe of the top-25 after Bryant’s decommitment, now sits at No. 9 nationally with the fewest commitments of any school in the top 10.

Scouting Chris Whitehead

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire writes this about Whitehead as a prospect:

“Knifing edge defender whose athleticism jumps off the screen as a pass rusher and space player. Tremendous burst and the ability to get skinny between blockers to make plays in the backfield consistently. Verified 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge defender with 34-inch arms that lives behind the line of scrimmage. Effective pass rusher that wins with burst and active hands. Has the ability to get upfield and bend the corner effectively. Closes space quickly when working in the open field and is comfortable playing to the flat. Need to see more from him at the point of attack to set the edge consistently, but has the frame to add mass and get stronger. Has the ability to be an effective pass rusher early on in his career at the next level, but will need to continue developing his body in order to reach his ceiling as a complete edge defender.”

This developing story will be updated.