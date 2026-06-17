LSU wins a tight race with Florida for prized blue-chip RB Trey Martin: 'A different type of program'

LSU has come out on top for a prized blue-chip recruit.

Elite four-star RB Trey Martin has committed to LSU, just days removed from his official visit to Baton Rouge, which tipped the scales in favor of the in-state program that has been ascending throughout the offseason.

The Tigers edged past the Gators in a very tight race.

Martin has made a string of visits since Lane Kiffin and the new staff arrived, with the last confirming his plans to play for LSU.

“LSU will always be a strong contender — just off the bonds and the great staff there and the great environment for sure,” Martin has said. “They’re definitely closing the gap a lot just by being a different type of program. Also, with the staff, the thing that most excites me is just playing for a stacked staff like that.”

The Rivals300 prospect was the staff’s first in-state offer in the 2027 cycle and has continued to surge in this recruitment since.

Tigers gained an edge with Martin, with their offensive-minded staff being a driving force.

“I know what Lane Kiffin has been doing to their offense,” he continued. “Lane Kiffin has a spread offense that translates to the NFL. It’s gonna be good.”

“We have a unique bond,” he added. “Every time he calls, we speak about great things … How he left Ole Miss to come to LSU, to try and change the perspective of the game. He hits me up and lets me know he wants to bring me to LSU and wants me there. He’s done great things at Ole Miss, and I’m excited to keep building this relationship with him.”

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire named Martin as a top performer at the Rivals Houston Camp this spring.

The blue-chipper was superb in the camp setting after a breakout junior campaign at Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish, in which he turned 115 carries into 1,300-plus yards with 26 touchdowns. Martin averaged 11.4 yards per touch

“Trey Martin had an impressive workout at Rivals Houston and was one of the more dominant pass catchers during the 1-on-1 period. His ability to separate from linebackers at every level of the field in the passing game was quite impressive. He showed an advanced understanding of leverage and route running in order to break off and separate from defenders at the top of his routes. Plus, he caught the ball consistently away from his frame and was natural when tracking the football. And at nearly 190 pounds, Martin showed he has the suddenness and long speed to be a homerun waiting to happen every time the ball touches his hands.”