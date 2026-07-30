5-star SF Malachi Jordan down to 8 schools

Five-star small forward Malachi Jordan has cut his list of offers down to eight schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-6 rising senior out of Prolific Prep (FL) will consider Alabama, Kansas, Ohio State, Tennessee, UConn, USC, Vanderbilt, and Washington.

He has previously taken an official visit to Washington and has upcoming trips scheduled with USC (September 4), Kansas (September 12), Vanderbilt (September 19), Tennessee (September 26), and UConn (October 6).

Jordan is ranked as the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 2 ranked small forward, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

In addition to his finalists, the native of Nashville, Tennessee also received offers from West Virginia, Texas Tech, Missouri, Memphis, Indiana, Auburn, Miami, BYU, and others.

What Jordan is looking for in a school

In a previous interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Malachi Jordan discussed what he wants in his future college program.

“For me, I am going to be looking at development. I want to go to a school that can get me to that next level. Of course, I want to be a one-and-done. I want to be able to go to the league and to prosper in the league; be an all-star, a champion. And maybe one day have my name inducted into the Hall of Fame. Those are my goals, so I want to go play for a coach who can help me get there.”

Scouting Report

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Jordan on multiple occasions. Here is what he had to say about him recently:

“Malachi Jordan has a great frame, listed at 6-foot-7 with a strong frame and excellent length. He has interesting natural chops as a scorer. He has shooting touch and an ability to get to spots off two and three dribbles. Jordan will need to continue refining his game and cleaning up his footwork and balance points. But the confidence is unwavering and the physical tools are very intriguing.”

























