Mammoth OL Amaziah Siale commits to Cal and breaks down his decision

Mission Viejo (Calif.) offensive lineman Amaziah Siale has committed to Cal and broke down why he chose the Bears.

Cal has been surging with Siale for months and this one quickly became a two-horse race between the Bears and Utah. He officially visited Berkeley over the weekend and the Bears were able to seal the deal.

“I was at Cal for the Spring Game in April and that’s when I really started thinking more about them,” Siale said. “I had a great visit and really enjoyed everything about the school and the coaches.

“I set up an official visit soon after that and things just kept picking up. My official visit was incredible and it just felt like home. I knew that was where I needed to be.”

Cal OL coach Famika Anae is the lead recruiter with Siale.

“Coach Anae is a great guy and a great coach and I’m excited to play for him,” Siale said. “We have a real strong connection that goes beyond football and I’m really comfortable with him.

“The whole staff at Cal was great and coach Tosh (Lupoi) has a ton of energy and he’s going to turn things around. It’s a lot of great things going on at Cal now and I’m really excited to be a part of all that.”

Siale is a massive tackle prospect who tips the scales at close to 6-foot-6 and 365 pounds. He has plenty of length with 34” arms and moves well for a player his size.

We could see him stay at tackle or even slide inside and move to guard at the college level. The ceiling is high because of his frame, how well he moves and his physicality and after missing his junior season, he looks poised for a big senior year.