Mandarin (Fla.) football releases 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is Northeast Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

A team that has become a well commodity out of Northeast Florida is the Mandarin Mustangs, which features a couple of the state’s top players in 2028 four-star wide receiver/safety Brysen Wright (46 catches, 983 yards) and 2028 three-star quarterback Knox Annis (2,203, 22 touchdowns).

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Mandarin has a schedule that’s arguably the toughest in the region, with Mandarin taking on McArthur at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase on Aug. 21 in Fort Lauderdale.

The full Mandarin 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 14 – Creekside – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – at McArthur – Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase

Aug. 28 – at Atlantic Coast

Sep. 11 – at Nease

Sep. 18 – at Raines

Sep. 25 – Duncan U. Fletcher

Oct. 2 – Lake Mary

Oct. 9 – at Ponte Vedra

Oct. 16 – at Beachside

Oct. 23 – Bartram Trail

Oct. 30 – St. Augustine

Mustangs Nation! The lights come back on at The Corral on August 14th. See you there! Go Mustangs! @Mandarin_HS_FB pic.twitter.com/nLd4NCBZ0w — Mandarin High Sports (@MHSsportszone) April 17, 2026

The Mustangs ended up finishing with a 11-2 record and as the No. 25 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mandarin High School

Mandarin High School, located in Jacksonville, Florida, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Mandarin’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving success in regional and state events. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.