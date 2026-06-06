Maryland flips safety Chuck Roberts from North Carolina

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star safety Chuck Roberts has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Maryland, according to Rivals’ Pete Nakos.

Pledged to the Tar Heels since Dec. 29, the 6-foot, 180-pounder now has his sights set on College Park in a big flip for head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins.

Roberts is the No. 580 overall prospect and No. 52 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 49 recruit in California.

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After locking in with UNC at the end of last year, Roberts’ recruitment ramped up and he landed myriad new offers. Maryland, however, had been in the mix since October. The Terps have kept their foot on the gas pursuing a flip and Roberts has obliged while on his official visit this weekend.

Playing for one of, of not the most notable high school football program in the nation, Roberts is coming off a junior season that saw 45 total tackles, according to MaxPreps. The Ascenders are loaded and Roberts will be one of the top seniors on the defensive side of the ball this fall.

Roberts made the coast-to-coast move to IMG from Bishop Alemany (Calif.) ahead of his sophomore season. He now becomes commitment No. 10 for Maryland in the 2027 cycle.