Massive DL Jayden Agberodiola commits to Maryland

Maryland made the first move in Jayden Agberodiola‘s recruitment, and in the end, it made the biggest one.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive lineman from Rockvale (Tenn.) picked up his first offer on Jan. 26, and it was from Maryland. Less that five months later, after an official visit to College Park, Agberodiola has committed to Mike Locksley and the Terps.

The three-star chose Maryland over Arkansas, Boston College and USF, giving the Terps another massive addition in the trenches.

“They just recruited me very consistently and hard, especially once they realized how much potential I had and how I fit in their defensive scheme,” Agberodiola told Rivals.

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When it came time to choose a school, several factors stood above the rest.

“I trust in the plan God has for me. It’s close to home, it feels like home, they’ve shown me a lot of love, and I believe in the development, the opportunity for playing time and being able to contribute toward winning a national championship one day.”

Relationships played a major role in the decision too.

“Coach Nick Newsome, Coach Randy Starks and David Brownlee have all been huge for me. I’ve built strong relationships with them, and those connections meant a lot in my decision.”

The official visit ultimately tipped the scales.

“They did a great job with it,” he said. “I didn’t know where I was going before the visit, but they definitely pushed themselves high up after the visit.”

Agberodiola visited Big Ten program twice during the recruiting process and left both trips convinced he fit the culture.

“Both times were really great experiences. It’s a good family environment for my younger ones, and everybody feels very connected.”

He also believes the future is bright there in College Park.

“I have faith in what Coach Locks and the coaching staff can do this season and in the seasons to come,” Agberodiola said. “What excites me most is how much the underclassmen get to display their talents and actually contribute toward winning.”