Miami 2027 Class Breakdown: Hurricanes eyeing landmark recruiting haul

Miami reached the national championship game last season and there’s renewed vigor surrounding the program in Coral Gables. Led by head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes are after after College Football Playoff push this fall.

With The U back on the rise, it is also working to sign an elite recruiting class. As of July 19, Miami has the No. 3 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Flips are often crucial in determining which classes rise to the top of the rankings. So far, no school has had more impactful flips than Miami.

On May 9, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly five-star cornerback Donte Wright flipped from Georgia to the Hurricanes. He’s long been one of the nation’s top prospects and he now sits at No. 4 overall in the updated Rivals300.

The following month, Irmo (S.C.) five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant flipped to Miami from LSU. He’s the No. 1 player in South Carolina and headlines the top-notch pledge list alongside Wright. Miami has also flipped Dothan (Ala.) four-star CB Ai’King Hall, another top-100 recruit, from Oregon.

Miami Carol City five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear was trending toward The U for a long time and he finally committed in March. His stock has remained on the rise ahead of his senior season.

In April, Miami went to the Midwest to land Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic four-star quarterback Israel Abrams. He’s on the cusp of five-star status and is now the No. 3 passer nationally.

In total, there’s six top-100 prospects in the mix and 10 more blue-chippers. Below is a look at the Miami class in full, as of July 19:

Miami Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Israel Abrams, No. 41 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Ty Keys, No. 188 NATL. (No. 13 RB)

Wide Receiver

Five-star Nick Lennear, No. 17 NATL. (No. 3 WR)

Four-star Eli Woodard, No. 126 NATL. (No. 22 WR)

Tight End

Four-star Demarcus Deroche, No. 314 NATL. (No. 15 TE)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Jatori Williams, No. 112 NATL. (No. 9 IOL)

Four-star Sean Tatum, No. 171 NATL. (No. 12 IOL)

Three-star Tyler Ford, No. 645 NATL. (No. 56 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Ezekiel Ayangbile, No. 165 NATL. (No. 17 DL)

Three-star Demarco Jenkins, No. 413 NATL. (No. 45 DL)

Three-star Josh Johnson, No. 932 NATL. (No. 105 DL)

EDGE

Five-star Jaiden Bryant, No. 25 NATL. (No. 4 EDGE)

Four-star Jayvon Dawson, No. 317 NATL. (No. 28 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star AJ Randle Jr., No. 67 NATL. (No. 5 LB)

Four-star Noah Glover, No. 219 NATL. (No. 20 LB)

Cornerback

Five-star Donte Wright, No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

Four-star Ai’King Hall, No. 95 NATL. (No. 13 CB)

Three-star Sherrod Gourdine, No. 664 NATL. (No. 76 CB)

Safety

Four-star Andre Hyppolite, No. 181 NATL. (No. 14 S)

Four-star Jaylyn Jones, No. 299 NATL. (No. 27 S)