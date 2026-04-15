Miami 4-star QB commit Israel Abrams invited to Elite 11 Finals

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic four-star quarterback Israel Abrams is headed to Los Angeles.

The Miami commit has been invited to the Elite 11 Finals, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon. He competed at the Elite 11 Indianapolis regional last month.

Abrams becomes the 10th quarterback to land an invite to the event, joining some of the other top signal-callers in the 2027 cycle. The updated roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the Elite 11 Finals, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June.

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

Abrams is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 3 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 player in Illinois.

After getting Abrams on campus for a spring visit, Mario Cristobal and the Canes quickly began to trend heavily. On April 3, he committed to The U and is now a headliner in the top-10 class.

“Miami is a dream school,” Abrams recently told CaneSport’s EJ Holland. “It’s one of the offers I wanted as a kid. I said I would get the offer, and I did. It was a true blessing. They’ve had two really good quarterbacks back-to-back. It would be cool to come behind Cam Ward and Carson Beck.”

Israel Abrams Scouting Summary

“Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platorm and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays.

...Turned in a very productive junior season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions, while leading his team to its second consecutive state title. Also a quality athlete who can pick up yards with his legs, running for 10 more touchdowns as a junior. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger as he moves to the next level. Can also work on polishing his overall mechanics and consistency. The combination of physical ability and production on Friday nights makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.