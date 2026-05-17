Miami adds touted edge rusher Jayvon Dawson

A big week on the recruiting trail continued for Miami Sunday night, as the Hurricanes added a commitment from high-upside edge rusher Jayvon Dawson.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder chose the ‘Canes over North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia and a handful of other Power 4 offers. He has emerged as a coveted recruiting target over the past few months, and is still just 16 years old as a junior.

Last fall, he finished with 68 tackles (22 TFLs), 8 sacks, and a forced fumble in a breakout season for Santaluces High in Lake Worth.

Earlier this spring, he told InsideCarolina that UNC and Kentucky were battling for the No. 1 spot in his recruitment. The Tar Heels and Wildcats were both set to receive official visits this summer, as was Georgia.

But Miami’s push into his recruitment, including an offer on May 6, changed up his list of top schools. Now less than two weeks later, he is part of Miami’s burgeoning 2027 class.

The Hurricanes have been on a roll over the past six weeks, with seven commitments since April 1. Just in the past eight days alone, they’ve flipped two of the nation’s premier cornerbacks away from Georgia and Oregon, respectively.

Their class now sits at No. 6 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 1 in the ACC for a third consecutive season.

Defense a major priority this cycle for the ‘Canes

After producing one of the nation’s most dominant defensive units last season, Miami has gained serious steam with recruits on that side of the ball. Seven of their 13 commitments project to play on that side of the ball at the next level, headlined by one of their most recent additions: five-star cornerback Donte Wright.

The ex-Georgia pledge flipped to the ‘Canes last weekend, which was followed by Rivals’ No. 7 cornerback Ai’King Hall moving his pledge from Oregon to Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Hall, an Alabama native, loved the closer proximity to home and the chance to be part of more elite defensive units in Coral Gables.

“Miami is much closer… my mom is not getting on a plane,” Hall told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Sunday. “That was a factor and the future at Miami was too. Coach Cristobal is definitely making a national championship team. One’s coming real soon.”