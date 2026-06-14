Miami beats out rival Florida for Rivals300 DB Andre Hyppolite

Miami‘s chase for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class got a big addition Sunday with the Hurricanes beating out rival Florida for North Miami Beach four-star safety Andre Hyppolite.

The local star chose the ‘Canes after his official visit to Coral Gables this weekend, which was preceded by a trip to Gainesville last week. The two Sunshine State schools had emerged as the top schools on his list over the past few months.

But Miami’s early offer to him and continued efforts to keep him home have paid off.

“They show a lot of love,” Hyppolite told CaneSport late last month. “They were one of the first schools to offer me during the recruiting process. I definitely have a lot of love for them. I’ve been to campus a couple of times, and they let me know I’m a priority. They just went to the national championship. It means a lot that they think highly of me.”

Hyppolite is the 19th commitment for the Hurricanes, who sit at No. 2 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings behind only Texas A&M. The Rivals four-star prospect is the 15th blue-chip addition for Miami this cycle and continues their red-hot streak of commitments over the past six weeks.

Scouting Andre Hyppolite

Rivals tabs him as the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 9 safety in the class, significantly higher than either 247Sports or ESPN.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder totaled 63 tackles and five interceptions as a junior, while catching 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings, writes this about him as a prospect:

“Ball-hawking free safety with a blend of ball skills and physicality. List at around 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. A two-way standout for his high school team, lining up as a deep safety and wide receiver. Shows high-end ball skills, coming down with contested catches on both sides of the ball. Natural in deep coverage with the ability to track and make plays on deep passes. A fluid mover with a long, easy stride in the open field. Arrives with authority as a run defender. Provides a physical presence A good form tackler who wraps up and shows the ability to stop ball carriers in their tracks. Enjoyed a breakout junior season that saw him tally 63 tackles and five interceptions, along with 405 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 32 catches. Not present on the 7-on-7 or camp circuit with zero neutral site exposure or verified measurements/athleticism, making him more of an unknown than some highly-rated peers. Flashes on junior film make him one of the more intriguing safety prospects in the 2027 cycle.”