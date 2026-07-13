Miami commit Donte Wright is new CB1 following latest '27 Rivals Rankings Update

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) defensive back and Miami commit Donte Wright made a big jump in the latest Rivals 300 Rankings.

Wright is now rated the No. 4 player overall and the nation’s No. 1 corner prospect in the new Rivals 300. Wright was previously rated the No. 14 player nationally in the Rivals 300 and No. 10 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

The future Cane has had a great off-season at multiple events and along with his high end physical traits,

“I’m not trying to sound arrogant but I do think I deserved this,” Wright told Rivals.com over the weekend. “I know how hard I’ve worked and this has been my goal since day one.

“I went to all the big events and saw all the other top corners out there. I’m very confident in my ability and really felt like I was the top corner so I’m thankful and this means a lot to me for sure.”

We had a chance to see Wright over the weekend at the Battle of the Beach 7v7 tournament in Huntington beach (Calif.) and he again showed why he’s so highly touted. Start off with the frame, he’s an athletic 6-0.5, 180 pounds with long arms and is still growing in to his body.

He was a safety his freshman year before flipping over to corner and has made it seamless transition. He’s a naturally aggressive player who really excels in press coverage and can bully opposing receivers at the line and at the catch point.

He’s a plus athlete with both short area quickness and long speed and has the verified track times to back it up. Wright has personal best times of 10.66-100-meters and 21.80-200m and plays with that pace and tempo on the football field.

He’s explosive getting in and out of his breaks and can really close on the football. He’s a physical run defender who does a nice job disengaging and tackles really well in space.

If there’s an area Wright can improve on as a senior, it’s being more technical and less handsy in coverage but he has already made strides in that area over the last year. You love the motor, toughness and compete level.

Wright is one of those players who, no matter the setting, always plays hard and has a strong off the field work ethic as well. He’s talented enough to step in and compete early once he hits college and has a high NFL ceiling to him.