Miami commit Donte Wright is now the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking

Major recruiting news broke on Thursday afternoon as Texas announced that Five-Star Plus+ cornerback commit John Meredith, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, had reclassified into the 2026 cycle and will join the Longhorns this fall.

With Meredith departing the class of 2027, that led to a slight shift in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Long Beach Poly (Calif.) five-star Donte Wright is now the nation’s No. 1 CB in the cycle.

The Miami commit has continued to see his stock rise ahead of a big senior campaign this fall. Last week, he was named the No. 4 overall prospect and top-ranked CB in the new Rivals300. He’s now the No. 9 recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Wright is also the industry ranking’s No. 1 player in the state of California. The 6-foot-0.5, 175-pounder has long looked like one of the best athletes in all of high school football.

“I’m not trying to sound arrogant but I do think I deserved this,” Wright told Rivals’ Greg Biggins after learning about his rise in the new Rivals300. “I know how hard I’ve worked and this has been my goal since day one.

“I went to all the big events and saw all the other top corners out there. I’m very confident in my ability and really felt like I was the top corner so I’m thankful and this means a lot to me for sure.”

Wright has indeed looked the part on the camp and event circuit this offseason. He was named Rivals’ MVP after day one of The Opening Finals last month.

Since flipping to Miami from Georgia on May 9, Wright’s recruitment has quieted down. Like the rest of the Hurricanes’ top-three class, the five-star has said he’s shut things down and is locked in with Mario Cristobal and Co. Wright is one of three five-stars in the class.

“They see him playing a lot right away,” Donte Wright Sr. told Rivals. “They’re all about competition there and the best players will play, no matter the grade. They think Donte is an NFL guy and they’re going to do all they can to maximize his talent there.”

Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team says Wright reminds them of first-round NFL Draft pick Quinyon Mitchell. Headlining Long Beach Poly as a senior this fall, he’ll look to cement his CB1 status in the cycle before making the move to Coral Gables next year.

Scouting Donte Wright

Rivals’ Greg Biggins wrote this about Wright back in April:

“Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.”