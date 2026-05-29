Miami commit Israel Abrams set for Elite 11 Finals, continues to recruit for Canes

Lombard (Ill.) Montini‘s Israel Abrams is set to participate in this weekend’s Elite 11 Finals in California.

The Miami commit is one of 20 quarterbacks selected to the prestigious event following a serious of regionals around the country.

“I am mostly looking forward to competing with the best of the best in the country and also to meet and get to know the other quarterbacks,” Abrams said.

Abrams is the third highest-ranked commit in the Miami class per the Rivals Industry Ratings. That Hurricane class is fourth in the country currently and Abrams has had a hand in building it since his early April commitment.

He continues to do so as official visit season approaches.

“I am pretty involved,” he said. “I try to reach to out to all of the recruits to get them on board. I try to tell them all the great things that are going on with Miami right now and they are all the type of players Coach Cristobal wants to recruit.”

Abrams also has the perspective of having visited and considered many other schools. In fact, for a good portion of his recruitment, Miami would not have been the school most would have predicted for him.

As he got to know the staff and the campus, they became the leaders. That includes his relationship with head coach Mario Cristobal.

“Behind closed doors, Coach Cristobal is extremely personable and real,” Abrams said. “I had the opportunity to observe spring practice and he was super passionate and intense.”

Hurricanes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shannon Dawson had a large role in Abrams’ commitment as well.

“I really like Coach Dawson and the offense he runs. I could see myself in that type of offense which puts his best athletes in great positions to make plays,” he said. “I also really like Coach Max, Lucas and they whole recruiting staff. I have met a good number of the coaching staff and they are all very personable and welcoming.”

Abrams is the Rivals Industry’s No. 2 quarterback nationally.

Rivals will have full live coverage from the Elite 11 Finals all weekend.