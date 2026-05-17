Miami does it again: Hurricanes flip elite CB Ai'King Hall from Oregon

Miami flipped another elite cornerback commitment.

Does that sound familiar? It should.

Just over a week after Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes flipped five-star cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia, Miami pulled off another major recruiting win by taking four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall away from Oregon.

Hall traveled to Coral Gables this weekend for his first visit to Miami, and he did not leave campus before flipping his commitment from the Ducks to the Hurricanes.

The No. 39 prospect in the Rivals300 becomes commitment No. 12 in Miami’s class as Cristobal continues building one of the nation’s most dangerous recruiting groups.

Miami never stopped recruiting Hall after Oregon landed his commitment in April.

“They’ve been working hard since they offered,” Hall told Rivals. “They turned it up after I committed to Oregon. Once I committed, and they kept recruiting me, the Miami coaches really made me feel really valued and like I was the guy for them.”

Miami’s persistence paid off.

The Hurricanes visited Hall multiple times this spring as the relationships with the staff continued growing stronger. Multiple coaches have been involved in his recruitment, including Cristobal. This weekend’s visit sealed the deal.

“Everything was really nice,” he said. “The coaches are cool, I liked being around the players and I loved it at Miami. I liked everything about the school and the visit.”

Location also mattered. As did the direction of the program.

“Miami is much closer… my mom is not getting on a plane,” Hall said with a laugh. “That was a factor and the future at Miami was too. Coach Cristobal is definitely making a national championship team. One’s coming real soon.”