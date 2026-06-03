Miami flips 5-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant from LSU

Irmo (S.C.) five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant has flipped his commitment from LSU to Miami, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Pledged to the Tigers since Jan. 3, the Palmetto State standout is now headed for Coral Gables in another massive flip for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Bryant is the second five-star to flip to Miami this cycle, following cornerback Donte Wright.

Bryant is the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 4 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in South Carolina.

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Miami has been after Bryant for some time and it got him back to the 305 for an official visit last weekend. That trip, clearly, ended up helping The U tip the scales. Bryant discussed the visit with EJ Holland of CaneSport.com.

“It went great,” Bryant said. “Some highlights from this weekend were spending time with some of the guys and some of the players already on the team. I just had an all-around great time. I appreciated the way the coaches treated me and my family. I felt love here. I felt wanted.”

The Canes now have three five-stars in their class, with Bryant flanking Wright and wide receiver Nick Lennear. Wright, the nation’s No. 8 recruit, flipped from Georgia last month. Lennear, the No. 24 recruit, has been in the mix since March.

The class, which also features three other top-100 prospects — quarterback Israel Abrams, cornerback Ai’King Hall and linebacker AJ Randle Jr. — and eight more four-stars, ranks No. 3 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Other schools had been working to flip Bryant away from LSU. He recently cancelled an official visit to Texas A&M and was scheduled to take an OV to local South Carolina this weekend. His LSU official was also scheduled for later this month. Those trips are now canceled, according to Fawcett.

It remains to be seen if this will be the end of Bryant’s recruitment, but for now, it’s a gargantuan win for Miami. The ACC program has pulled off the two biggest flips of the cycle thus far and is strong position to sign a landmark class come December.

An updated look at the class with Bryant in the fold can be seen here.

Scouting Jaiden Bryant

Rivals’ National Scout Cody Bellaire previously wrote this of Bryant as a prospect:

“Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength.

…Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.”