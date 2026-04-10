Miami football lands Rivals300 OL Sean Tatum over Florida and others

Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) John Carroll Rivals300 offensive lineman Sean Tatum has committed to Miami, choosing to play for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes over Florida, Tennessee and several others.

The four-star Tatum ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 145 prospect overall. He was one of the most coveted targets in the 2027 class for Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and company.

Tatum has spent a lot of time around Miami during his process and becomes commit No. 9 for the cycle.

“The development part always stands out and of course how they run their offense,” Tatum has said.

“Also they have a great culture that they built around there. Cristobal is a o-line guy so he will always show -linemen love.”

Tatum adds to a class that Rivals previously ranked No. 9 nationally. He joins fellow offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power gave Tatum high marks after the Rivals Miami camp.

“Sean Tatum was the top offensive lineman in 1-on-1’s at Rivals Camp Miami,” Power wrote. “At around 6-foot-3.5 310 pounds, Tatum has a barrel-chested build along with quality movement skills. He made use of his plus length and strong punch to stun defenders at the point of attack. Tatum also flashed proficient footwork and as able to get to his spots in pass protection.”