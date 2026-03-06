Elite 2027 WR Nick Lennear commits to Miami

Miami Northwestern four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear has committed to Miami.

He chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Syracuse, Nebraska, LSU and Oklahoma.

Lennear is the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 5 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 junior in Florida.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot, 165-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 19 recruit, No. 3 wideout and No. 4 player in the Sunshine State, per the Rivals300.

Miami began to trend for Lennear after he returned to Coral Gables to watch the Hurricanes’ season-opening win over Notre Dame. Spending plenty of time around campus, Lennear is ready to stay home and lock in with the ACC program.

“This weekend showed me Miami is building something special,” Lennear told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after the visit. “Coach Cristobal’s vision, the energy around the program, and the way they’re recruiting makes me excited to be part of bringing the Hurricanes back to the top.”

The Canes continue to excel on the in-state recruiting trail and are in early position to sign a standout class in the 2027 cycle.

