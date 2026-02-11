Miami hosting 2027 top-20 recruit Cayden Daughtry

Cayden Daughtry, one of the top point guards in the 2027 class, will be taking an unofficial visit to Miami on Tuesday, he told Rivals. The 6-foot, four-star junior out of Calvary Christian (FL) is attending the Canes’ matchup against No. 11 ranked North Carolina.

Daughtry, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is ranked as the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Along with Miami, he holds offers from Florida State, Arizona State, West Virginia, Villanova, South Florida, Rutgers, Michigan, Cincinnati, Dayton, Ole Miss, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Virginia, Florida Atlantic, BYU, Iowa and others.

Daughtry on Miami

In a recent interview with Rivals, Cayden Daughtry discussed the Hurricanes.

“Miami with Jai Lucas, (Erik) Pastrana, just talking to them, saying that they want to build around guard. It’s just one of my main interests that I need from the school.”

Prior to this trip to Miami, Michigan is the only other school to have hosted him on campus. In our most recent conversation, Daughtry also listed Iowa and Florida State as programs he’d like to visit.

More on Daughtry

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Daughtry on multiple occasions. Here’s what he has to say about his game:

Cayden Daughtry has a bit of electricity in his game. He has nice footwork which enables to consistently create clean looks for himself. The lead guard plays with a lot of confidence.

Listed at 6-foot-0, the Calvary (FL) Christian is a confident scorer, especially with the jump shot. You like his footwork to create space — for that jump shot — in the half-court.



