Miami jumps in the mix for No. 3 QB Israel Abrams

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic four-star quarterback Israel Abrams is beginning to hone in on a select number of programs as his recruitment takes the next step this spring.

He’s got official visit dates locked in but other schools still have time to enter the picture. On Wednesday, Abrams announced an offer from Miami.

The Hurricanes are looking to sign another blue-chip QB in the 2027 cycle and Abrams is one of the best. His recruitment has already taken some turns.

Iowa State looked to be in the driver’s seat and closing in on a commitment back in the fall, but that unraveled as Matt Campbell took the Penn State job. The Nittany Lions are now in the mix, but so are a slew of others.

It’s Auburn that now has the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Tigers, Florida State, Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky are now viewed as the top contenders in his process. Abrams spoke on some of his top schools with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong over the weekend.

Miami is always a needle-mover. It will aim to make a splash with the 6-foot-4 signal-caller, who threw for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Abrams is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 3 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit in Illinois.

As of Feb. 18, Miami has four commits in its 2027 class. Last cycle, it signed the nation’s No. 8 class, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Abrams’ stock is on the rise

The 2027 Rivals300 is set to update later this month, and according to Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, Abrams’ stock is on the up.

“Israel Abrams pairs a live arm with quality movement skills. Abrams’ arm allows him to push the football downfield with ease,” Power wrote. “He regularly rips throws with velocity to the boundary on his junior film. The physical ability pairs with a positive production profile. Abrams threw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading his team to a state title as as junior.”

Montini Catholic went undefeated at 14-0 and took home a state title in 2025. The Broncos finished as the No. 5 team in Illinois and No. 163 team in the nation, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.