Miami lands 5-star CB A'mir Sears, adding to class that's pound for pound best in America

First to offer him back in July of 2024, Miami (Fla.) Columbus Rivals Industry five-star cornerback A’mir Sears has committed to the local Hurricanes, giving head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff verbals from the nation’s top two defensive backs in the country.

A recent reclassification from the 2028 class, the blue-chip Sears joins fellow five-star Donte Wright as two of the jewels of a Miami class that the Rivals Industry ranks No. 3 nationally. Miami now has four five-stars in the fold with receiver Nick Lennear and edge rusher Jaiden Bryant two of the other headliners.

Miami’s Rivals Industry average rank per commit is also the highest in the country, with Sears one of the headliners of a class that is pound for pound the best in America.

Ranked as the nation’ No. 2 cornerback and No. 10 prospect overall (Wright checks in at No. 1 and No. 9), Sears chose to stay home and play for Miami over Texas A&M, Michigan and a slew of others like LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power loves this pickup for Miami.

“One of the best high school football players to come from South Florida in the last few cycles,” Power wrote in his evaluation. “Very polished in coverage, showing natural ability to stay in-phase with receivers on downfield routes. Has high-level ball skills, as seen in his ability as a wide receiver. Had a very strong sophomore season, catching 42 passes for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns along with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger while improving his top-end speed.”

“Consistency,” Sears said of why Miami is high on his list. “They don’t let up. At all.

“They have coaches that actually recruit. A lot of these schools are not recruiting honestly. They just send letters and generic texts. Miami has a real recruiting department.

Sears also had a great visit to Miami for 305 Day and has spent a lot of time around the program, including games in the fall.

“Man, it was a vibe,” Sears emphasized after his March experience. “Played 3-on-3 basketball and ran the court for about nine straight games with Nick Lennear.

“I think playing for The U just excites me to put on for the crib.

Miami’s style of play has a lot of the things Sears is looking for in a football team.

“I love how physical and gritty Miami is,” Sears said. “That’s my type of football. The coaching and recruiting staff continues to show me love, which is great as well.”

The lead recruiter for Miami was Frank Tucker, but it was a team effort with Cristobal obviously heavily involved as always. Sears becomes commit No. 21 for Miami in the 2027 recruiting class. With the five-stars and prospects like No. 3 ranked quarterback Israel Abrams and No. 5 linebacker AJ Randle Jr., you won’t find a better haul for any program in the country.