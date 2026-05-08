Miami lands a commitment from 4-star DL Ezekiel Ayangbile: 'I'm the missing piece'

Miami has added a big piece to its 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile has declared for the Hurricanes — just a few weeks removed from his spring visits, including his first trip to see Miami.

“I’ve always had love for Miami. I love the vibe and a lot of things about the school,” Ayangbile told Rivals. “The biggest thing with Miami is how dominant their DL is and how bad they wanna coach me.”

The Miami staff has made that exceedingly clear to the No. 15 DL in the country by way of Houston (Texas) Langham Creek.

“It’s the entire coaching staff … not just my position coach, not just the head coach, but the entire coaching staff,” Ayangbile continued. “They’ve been extremely supportive and tell me I’m wanted — that I was the missing piece for them. The position coach was shooting for me extremely hard since they recruited recruiting me and their track record is definitely one of the best, if not, the best at my position. Position development and playing at the highest level, I saw it all. They’re putting kids in the first round. I saw a very small amount of negatives in making this decision, if any, in my eyes.”

After visiting Miami this spring, the Rivals300 DL raved about his time around Damione Lewis.

Lewis was back in Houston when coaches returned to the road with Langham Creek among his first stops.

“There are plenty of opportunities there, I love the people and the campus, and I have a good connection with several of the players,” he has said. “Every last one of the coaches, they’re great people I can genuinely be myself around and who’ll embrace me as a player and person. Coach Lewis went in-home with me and recently came down to talk to me. He told me that I play like a Hurricane, I move like a Hurricane, I act like a Hurricane … That’s an excellent group of players and coaches. I love the way theyve embraced me and how Coach Cristobal texts me every day. They’re chasing greatness, and it’s awesome.”