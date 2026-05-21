Miami lands another blue-chip target in 4-star OL Jatori Williams

Jatori Williams’ recruitment took multiple twists over the last few weeks.

Earlier this spring, the four-star offensive lineman out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central planned to announce his commitment on July 4. Then he moved the decision date up to May 22. Not long after that announcement, he pushed it back again to July 4.

Now the process is officially over.

After deciding not to visit Auburn last weekend as originally planned, Williams quietly decided to move forward with his commitment this month.

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The Hurricanes have steadily built momentum throughout the spring for the No. 105 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, and Mario Cristobal, Alex Mirabal and the rest of the staff in Coral Gables made Williams one of their top priorities.

That push paid off.

After building strong relationships with the staff and getting increasingly comfortable with the program, Williams shut his recruitment down and committed to Miami.

“I went down there once and it was great,” Williams told Rivals. “I chose Miami because the development and how I feel like they can get me to the league. They know how to develop offensive linemen.”

The commitment comes after a long journey between Williams and the Hurricanes.

Before committing to Alabama in September of 2025, Williams told Rivals that one offer he wanted badly was Miami. He eventually earned that offer, decommitted from Alabama in December, and now has officially pledged to the Hurricanes.

“I like Coach Cristobal a lot,” he said. “Miami has Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal — two great offensive line coaches to work with me and develop me. It is a great situation for me.”

Miami will host Williams for an official visit on June 5.

He previously had official visits lined up to schools like Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky, but those plans are no longer expected to move forward after the commitment.

“My recruitment is shut down,” Williams said.

Williams now becomes commitment No. 14 for Miami in the 2027 class.

The Hurricanes continue stacking major recruiting wins this spring. Williams follows five-star cornerback Donte Wright, who flipped from Georgia, Top 100 cornerback Ai’King Hall, who flipped from Oregon, and linebacker Jayvon Dawson as recent major additions for Cristobal and company.

Miami’s momentum on the recruiting trail continues building in a major way.