Miami lands commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins

Miami’s first official visit weekend is in the books and good news is already in.

The Hurricanes bolstered their star-studded 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star Pearland (Texas) High School defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins .

Mario Cristobal and the staff hosted the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 41 DL in America for the first time over the weekend, which vaulted Miami past TCU and SMU over the last 72 hours.

“The visit went great,” Jenkins told Rivals. “I had a great time there”

Position coach Damione Lewis, a native of Texas, has been making a strong impression on Jenkins and his family since offering at the top of the spring.

“Every time I talk to Coach Lewis, he makes it known how much he loves his job and how passionate he is to coach me. You can hear it in the way he talks about ball,” Jenkins has told Rivals.

“I was talking to the Miami coaches this weekend, and they made it known that they really like me and all he needs is one chance to show me why,” he added, ahead of his official visit next weekend. “The most exciting thing about the fit is how aggressive they are up front, especially coming from a 3:3 stack having that four-man front … The defense would be great for me.”

Jenkins is the No. 378 overall prospect in the class and the No. 48 player from the Lone Star State in the 2027 cycle.