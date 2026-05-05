Miami offers 2030 prospect Adrian Peterson Jr., son of legendary NFL RB

NFL legacy recruits continue to make waves at the high school level. Another name to remember is entering his freshman season this fall.

Adrian Peterson Jr., the son of legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson, will suit up for Ridge Point (Texas) High School in 2026. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder still has a long way to go before he signs with a college, but offers are starting to stack.

On Tuesday, Peterson Jr. announced an offer from the Miami Hurricanes:

The ACC program joins Baylor and Missouri State as schools to get in early on Peterson Jr., who plays running back, wide receiver and defensive back. The 14-year-old will be one to watch as his recruitment prepares to take off very early on.

In January of 2025, Peterson Jr. went viral as a 7th-grader thanks to a highlight reel showcasing his talent. The class of 2030 prospect will get a chance to make a splash in the Lone Star State soon enough.

Peterson Jr. obviously will have big shoes to fill when the time comes. His father was a consensus top prospect in 2004, then went on to compile over 4,200 total yards and 42 touchdowns across three seasons at Oklahoma.

The Minnesota Vikings then selected Peterson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He proceeded to play 15 seasons for Minnesota, Washington, Detroit, Arizona, New Orleans, Tennessee and Seattle.

Considered one of the top players in the league across his 10-year tenure with the Vikings, Peterson was tabbed with seven Pro Bowl nominations and made All-Pro four times. He won the 2012 AP MVP award after rushing for over 2,000 yards an finished his career with over 17,300 total yards from scrimmage.