Miami on pace to sign quartet of 5-stars for first time in program history

Just when it seemed like all the five-star dominoes in the 2027 cycle had fallen, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Columbus cornerback A’mir Sears shook things up by reclassifying earlier this week.

Upon joining the senior cycle, he also locked in his decision date. On Friday evening, he went public with his commitment to Miami, giving the ACC program its fourth five-star pledge this cycle.

Sears joins Long Beach (Calif.) CB Donte Wright, Miami Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear and Irmo (S.C.) EDGE Jaiden Bryant atop the Miami class. The Hurricanes are currently on pace to sign four five-stars in a single cycle for the first time in the internet recruiting era.

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They have a firm grasp on the No. 3 spot in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Only Texas A&M and Notre Dame remain ahead going into the fall.

Sears was long trending toward Coral Gables prior to his reclassification. Michigan made a late push this week, but the 6-foot-1, 160-pound playmaker is set to stay in the Sunshine State. He was the No. 2 recruit in the 2028 cycle, but checks in at No. 10 overall in 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Sears reminds Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team of former Alabama standout and second-round NFL Draft pick Kool-Aid McKinstry. Director of Scouting Charles Power is high on Sears’ ability.

“(Sears) has good stature and will need to continue adding weight to his lean frame,” Power wrote of the five-star this spring. “One of the best high school football players to come from South Florida in the last few cycles. Very polished in coverage, showing natural ability to stay in-phase with receivers on downfield routes.”

Miami’s class is loaded on both sides of the ball

The addition of Sears creates what’s now the top defensive back duo in the nation. Miami flipped Wright from Georgia back in May. He’s the No. 9 recruit and top-ranked CB overall this cycle.

Bryant flipped from LSU in June. Dothan (Ala.) four-star CB Ai’King Hall flipped from Oregon in May. Both are top-two recruits in their respective state. No program has pulled off bigger flips than The U this year.

Garner (N.C.) four-star linebacker AJ Randle Jr. is also a top-100 prospect and one of 10 blue-chip commits for the Canes on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, Lennear remains the headliner.

The 6-foot pass-catcher has been in the class since March and he’s now the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 WR in the nation. Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic four-star quarterback Israel Abrams spurned SEC and Big Ten programs for Miami in April and his stock has risen since. He’s now the No. 3 QB in the cycle and could make a push for five-star status this fall.

Coming off a national title game appearance last season, expectations are high for head coach Mario Cristobal and Co. Their momentum has remained steady on the recruiting trail. Back in February, Cristobal discussed his recruiting approach with On3’s J.D. PicKell.

“We provide very tangible proof of the direction of our program and what we’re doing,” Cristobal said. “We don’t get into negative recruiting, but people always negative recruit us and that’s fine, no one should ever take that personally, let’s just let it play out. People have a lot of data, they have a sample size to compare how our program is doing versus the rest of our competitors in the state and the direction of our program as well.”

“At Miami it’s very different. It’s a whole different level of meaning, a whole different level of purpose and intent. Live and die a Hurricane, man. That means I’ll do anything and everything possible to make sure our players and our program continues to have success both on and off the field.”

An updated look at Miami’s 2027 class can be seen here.