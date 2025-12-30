Miami signee wins Jacksonville Jaguars' All Prep 25 Player of the Year

St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo, a Miami Hurricane signee, snagged up one of Northeast Florida’s top awards for high school football players in the region.

Wingo has been named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2025 All Prep 25 Player of the Year. The Jackets’ star wide receiver capped a sensational senior season as he will head down to Coral Gables to play for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

“I’m very thankful for this award,” Wingo said to Rivals. “Thankful to be recognized as a top player out of 25 people. There’s a lot of great talent out of us 25 players. I know it was a hard decision. I’m thankful for the award. It’s a blessing.”

Congratulations to St. Augustine High School WR Somourian Wingo Jr. — our Whataburger Player of the Year! 🏈🔥 Well deserved!@Jaguars | @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/YVTfvHc1pg — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) December 30, 2025

Wingo finished his high school career out with a bang as the wide receiver hauled in 46 passes for 827 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. For his three years on varsity at St. Augustine, Wingo compiled 137 catches for 2,398 yards and 31 scores.

Now the wide receiver leaves for Miami, but believes he has left his mark on the St. Augustine football program.

“I feel like I left my mark (at St. Augustine High School) Wingo said to Rivals. “Definitely a Jacket legend. I’ve done some things here that not many people have done here. I’ve earned the right to say that I could be one of the best players to have ever come through here. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates this year. Especially last year, with my teammates, my coaches and the community. It’s everything with St. Augustine. We all we got.”

