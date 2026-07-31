Miami star WR Malachi Toney celebrates with new Hurricanes commit A'mir Sears

Miami added another five-star commitment to its 2027 recruiting class on Friday as Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Columbus cornerback A’mir Sears announced his pledge to the Hurricanes.

The elite local playmaker reclassified up from the 2028 cycle earlier this week and simultaneously locked in a commitment date. Miami had been out in front for the 6-foot-1, 160-pounder for some time and he’s now in the mix.

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Moments after Sears announced his decision, he was greeted by current Miami superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney:

Toney can certainly relate to Sears’ recruitment. The standout pass-catcher also reclassified before heading to Coral Gables. The former American Heritage prospect finished as a three-star in the 2025 cycle. He committed to Miami twice throughout his recruitment.

“I always wanted to go to Miami,” Toney previously told CaneSport.com. “I never thought I wouldn’t be there.”

Sears was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2028 cycle before his reclassification. He’s still No. 10 overall in the 2027 cycle and is now one of four five-stars committed to Mario Cristobal and The U.

He and five-star CB Donte Wright form the nation’s best DB duo this cycle. Miami has the No. 3 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

“Consistency,” Sears previously told Rivals when asked why Miami was so high on his list. “They don’t let up. At all. They have coaches that actually recruit. A lot of these schools are not recruiting honestly. They just send letters and generic texts. Miami has a real recruiting department.”

Scouting A’mir Sears

Sears reminds Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team of former Alabama standout and second-round NFL Draft pick Kool-Aid McKinstry. Director of Scouting Charles Power is high on Sears’ ability.

“Two-way star at the high school level who is the top cornerback prospect early on in the 2028 cycle. Has good stature at 6-foot-1 and will need to continue adding weight to his lean frame. One of the best high school football players to come from South Florida in the last few cycles, Power wrote of the five-star this spring. “Very polished in coverage, showing natural ability to stay in-phase with receivers on downfield routes. Has high-level ball skills, as seen in his ability as a wide receiver. Had a very strong sophomore season, catching 42 passes for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns along with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger while improving his top-end speed.”