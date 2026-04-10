Miami stays red-hot, makes another move up team recruiting rankings

Miami is racking up blue-chip commitments this spring and another publicly entered the fold on Friday afternoon.

Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) John Carroll four-star interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that he’s pledged to the in-state Hurricanes. He chose The U over Florida, Tennessee and a slew of other offers.

“The development part always stands out and of course how they run their offense,” Tatum said. “Also they have a great culture that they built around there. Cristobal is a o-line guy so he will always show -linemen love.”

The commitment vaulted Miami up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The ACC program moved past Oregon and Notre Dame and now has nine total commits, as of April 10.

In-state recruiting leading the charge for Miami this cycle

With Tatum now in the mix, eight of Miami’s nine commits are in the Sunshine State. Tatum is the second offensive lineman to join the class, flanking West Palm Beach Central three-star offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Miami Carol City four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear remains atop the class after committing last month. He’s now the No. 26 overall prospect, No. 6 WR and could finish the cycle as a five-star recruit.

Tatum is now the second-highest-ranked in-state commit in the class behind Lennear. Last week, The U landed its first out-of-state pledge this cycle — and it was a massive one.

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic four-star quarterback Israel Abrams had a topsy-turvy recruitment, but he quickly set a commitment date after taking a trip to Coral Gables. On April 3, he locked in with head coach Mario Cristobal and Co. He’s the No. 3 QB in the nation.

“Miami is a dream school,” Abrams recently told CaneSport’s EJ Holland. “It’s one of the offers I wanted as a kid. I said I would get the offer, and I did. It was a true blessing. They’ve had two really good quarterbacks back-to-back. It would be cool to come behind Cam Ward and Carson Beck.”

Three additional blue-chippers are committed to Miami early on: Davie (Fla.) McArthur four-star safety Jaylyn Jones, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star tight end Demarcus Deroche and Fort Lauderdale Chaminade-Madonna four-star WR Ah’Mari Stevens.

All three are also top-250 overall prospects. Stevens has been in the mix for well over a year, committing last January. Jones is the No. 23 safety in the nation, while Deroche checks in as the nation’s No. 14 tight end.