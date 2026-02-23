Miami the latest to offer elite EDGE Mekai Brown

Greenwich (Conn.) Country Day four-star EDGE Mekai Brown has garnered the attention of just about every high-profile Power Four program in the nation. Miami was officially added to the list on Monday.

Hurricanes director of player personnel Matthew Suero and executive director Dennis Smith officially offered Brown, who’s still sorting through his top contenders heading into the spring. It’s an intriguing offer for one of the Northeast’s top prospects in the 2027 cycle.

Miami went all over the nation to sign its 2026 class that finished No. 8 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That included the Northeast, as it landed three-star defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah out of Delaware and three-star DL Logan Nagle out of New Jersey.

Early on in the new cycle, though, it’s been in-state heavy. All four of their 2027 commits are in Florida. Head coach Mario Cristobal and Co. clearly covet Sunshine State standouts, but they’ve also shown they can go to secondary and tertiary hotbeds, too.

Brown is obviously one to watch. He’s got a loaded spring visit schedule coming up, with trips to Florida, North Carolina, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Notre Dame and UCLA all on the docket.

“Who came through to see me in January really influenced who I’ll go out and see in March and April,” Brown recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “That showed me who was willing to come out, go through the weather, and see me. It meant a lot and showed me a lot.”

“All the schools I’m visiting are doing a great job recruiting me,” he added.

Brown is an outlier for Rivals

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder is now the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 EDGE in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings, which updated on Monday morning. Rivals is significantly higher on Brown than the two other recruiting services.

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power dished on why he’s high on the blue-chipper heading into his senior year:

“Mekai Brown has a ton of physical ability. We view him as a high-upside EDGE prospect; he’s a tall and long pass-rusher, a guy who’s just scratching the surface of his potential. He’s a multi-sport athlete who doubles as an explosive basketball player. He doesn’t play the strongest competition out in Connecticut, so we view him as one who has tremendous upside amidst an unsettled EDGE group to this point.”