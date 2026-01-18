Miami vs. Indiana: Recruits split on National Championship prediction at Battle Miami

Over 50 teams converged in South Florida this weekend to kick off the 2026 7v7 season at Battle Miami, one of the premier early-year events on the circuit. Top prospects from all corners of the country competed, including dozens carrying offers from Indiana and Miami, the two programs set to square off Monday night inside Hard Rock Stadium for the National Championship.

With that matchup looming, Rivals polled more than 400 participants throughout the event, asking a simple question: Who wins it all?

The results could not have been tighter.

When the final tally was done, Miami edged Indiana 207–204, a razor-thin margin in a very evenly split poll.

Indiana’s case: Perfect season, perfect confidence

Indiana enters the title game 15-0, and the Hoosiers haven’t been pushed much in the postseason. Confidence around their chances was strong among those who backed IU.

A few shared why they see the Hoosiers finishing the job:

“IU will win big… They don’t lose. They know how to win.”

“Coach Cignetti is a crazy coach, but the players buy in, and he will have them ready to win one more time.”

“They don’t make mistakes.”

“The team is just tough. It is not about stars for IU — it’s about the team.”

Curt Cignetti has Indiana on the edge of history, and the recruits feel that momentum.

Miami’s case: Battle-tested and peaking at the right time

Miami’s road has been more turbulent. The Hurricanes stumbled during the regular season and dropped two games, but once they reached the postseason, they found another gear. Mario Cristobal’s group knocked off Texas A&M on the road, took down Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, and surged past Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl to earn their title shot.

Recruits who picked the Hurricanes made their reasons clear:

“The U is back… I am from here, and they are going to take it all.”

“Miami is playing their best at the right time. They will get it done.”

“Indiana’s offense won’t be able to handle Miami’s defensive line.”

“Miami’s speed will be the difference.”

One more game for the trophy

Two head coaches with momentum, two programs with drastically different paths, and one final matchup for the national title. After a weekend stacked with elite talent in South Florida, the recruits delivered their verdict — almost a dead heat.

Now it’s up to Indiana and Miami to settle it on the field.