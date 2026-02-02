Michael Farinas is all-in with UCLA: 'They’re building something special'

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide out Michael Farinas just announced his commitment to UCLA.

Things moved quickly between UCLA and Farinas. The Bruins had offered two of his wide receiver teammates at Chaparral, Eli Woodard and Tycen Johnson. They were evaluating Farinas and then he went out and put on a show at the joint camp between Chaparral and Centennial last Thursday.

Several UCLA coaches including WR coach Collin Locket and head coach Bob Chesney, were in attendance. Just two days later, Farinas attended the Bruins Junior Day and was offered a scholarship on the visit. He committed on the spot.

“Honestly I love the culture that coach Chesney is bringing to the program,” Farinas said. “Coach Chesney is a proven winner and I know he’s going to bring that to UCLA.

“Everyone in the program wants to win and that’s something I want to be a part of. They’re building something special so I’m very excited to be a Bruin.”

Lockett made a big impact on his decision as well.

“I love coach Lock,” Farinas said. “He’s the guy who recruited me when he was at New Mexico and seen my hard work and talent early on.

“Then he got the job at UCLA and started to recruit me immediately. He made a push to get me up there to UCLA and I can’t wait to play for him. I know I can learn more from him that will help with my game and help develop me as well.”

Farinas was also hearing from Cincinnati, San Diego State, New Mexico, Fresno State, Colorado State and Purdue. He was set to take some visits in March but once UCLA got involved, that was all she wrote.

Farinas is a dynamic slot receiver with some of the quickest feet we’ve seen out West. He’s an explosive route runner who can really change direction and has tremendous ‘stop-start’ ability.

He’s sure handed as well and is strong after the catch. As a junior, he led the team with 72 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns and this despite playing on a deep and talented receiver corp.

He has a track background as well and has run a 7.20-60m this spring and had personal best times of 11.0-100m and 22.00-200m.

UCLA is also recruiting Chaparral quarterback Dane Weber. Weber also visited over the weekend.

“I need him with me,” Farinas said. “I would love to play with Dane in college so hopefully we can make it happen.”