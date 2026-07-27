Michigan 2027 Class Breakdown: Wolverines hoping to sign Top-10 haul

Michigan football is now led by former longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. That’s not a sentence many in Ann Arbor would’ve believed if they read it a year ago.

Regardless, it’s a new era for the Wolverines and they still expect to win and compete atop the Big Ten. If Whittingham and his staff’s efforts on the recruiting trail are any indication, they don’t plan on dipping in year one this fall.

As of July 27, Michigan has the No. 11 class in the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s thanks to a 21-man haul, which includes 14 four-stars and a pair of top-100 prospects.

The Wolverines were the biggest winner on the trail in the month of May. They landed eight blue-chippers that month and vaulted up the rankings as a result. The top-ranked pledge came on May 2 as Kalamazoo (Mich.) Loy Norrix four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey, the No. 3 recruit in Michigan, locked in.

Lipsey kicked off the commitment spree. He was soon flanked by a slew of top targets, including a pair of Mount Carmel (Ill.) teammates in four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell and four-star safety Tavares Harrington. Both are top-150 recruits and top-10 players in Illinois.

U-M has gone all over the nation to land blue-chip talent this cycle. Texas has brought pledges from Houston Shadow Creek four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad and Katy Tompkins four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins. Mississippi has brought Greenwood four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford and Jackson Brandon four-star running back Tyson Robinson. Utah, Connecticut, Florida and California are among the other states represented in the class.

Only Oregon and Ohio State are currently ahead of Michigan in the Big Ten recruiting rankings. Below is an updated look at the Wolverines’ 2027 haul ahead of football season:

Michigan Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Kamden Lopati, No. 117 NATL. (No. 9 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Tyson Robinson, No. 210 NATL. (No. 16 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Quentin Burrell, No. 98 NATL. (No. 19 WR)

Tight End

Four-star Colt Lumpris, No. 219 NATL. (No. 9 TE)

Three-star Christian Hanshaw, No. 675 NATL. (No. 34 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Jakari Lipsey, No. 96 NATL. (No. 8 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Three-star Lincoln Mageo, No. 434 NATL. (No. 32 IOL)

Three-star Louis Esposito, No. 573 NATL. (No. 46 IOL)

Three-star Sidney Rouleau, No. 576 NATL. (No. 48 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Xavier Muhammad, No. 105 NATL. (No. 9 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Recarder Kitchen, No. 155 NATL. (No. 18 EDGE)

Four-star Ifeanyi Emedobi, No. 247 NATL. (No. 25 EDGE)

Four-star Jayce Brewer, No. 375 NATL. (No. 37 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Frederrick Ford, No. 209 NATL. (No. 18 LB)

Three-star Brayden Watson, No. 603 NATL. (No. 46 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Monsanna Torbert, No. 101 NATL. (No. 14 CB)

Four-star Blake Jenkins, No. 268 NATL. (No. 31 CB)

Four-star Darius Johnson, No. 301 NATL. (No. 36 CB)

Safety

Four-star Tavares Harrington, No. 143 NATL. (No. 9 S)

Three-star Charles Woodson Jr., No. 822 NATL. (No. 91 S)

Athlete

Three-star Lundon Hampton, No. 944 NATL. (No. 29 ATH)