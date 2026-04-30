Michigan 4-star QB commit Kamden Lopati latest to earn Elite 11 Finals invite

Some of the last Elite 11 Finals invitations are being dished out on Thursday. West Valley City (Utah) West four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati is headed to Los Angeles.

The blue-chip Michigan pledge was announced as a finalist alongside Texas QB commit Ty Knutson. They become the 19th and 20th passers to join the roster ahead of the event, which is set to begin at the end of May.

Indiana QB commit Jameson Purcell and three-star Ryan Rakowski were also invited on Thursday. The updated roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the end of May and beginning of June.

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Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

As a junior for West, Lopati threw for over 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns to eight interceptions, per MaxPreps. He also rushed for 730 yards and 10 scores. He’s tallied over 7,200 total yards and 73 touchdowns across the last three years.

Lopati flipped to Michigan earlier this month

It was Illinois that originally landed a commitment from Lopati, the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 10 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The Illini held on strong for a while, but other offers continued to pile in for the rising passer, including Michigan, which hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines picked up momentum and pulled off the flip on April 14.

“I have great relationships with the entire Michigan staff and that was big for me,” Lopati told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “All of those coaches were recruiting me when they were at Utah and picked things right back up when they got to Michigan.”

“Coach Detmer and coach Beck are great guys and great coaches and I really think Coach Whitt (Kyle Whittingham) will be able to have a lot of success right away at Michigan. He’s a great coach and I’m excited to play for him.”