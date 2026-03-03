Michigan adds another top off-field staffer to personnel department

Michigan is hiring Skylar Phan to the football front office, a source tells On3.

Leaving her post at USC, previous stops for Phan also include Texas, North Texas and she interned with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Phan is well respected in the space and was vital in USC signing Rivals No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. Roles she could fill for the Wolverines include overseeing all officials and unofficial visits, providing individual recruiting strategies and building relationships with top targets and their families.

New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham is building his off-field staff from scratch and continues to hire some of the best in the space. Last week it was announced Dave Peloquin would be the General Manager after 20-plus years at Notre Dame and now they add Phan to the growing team.

“She’s an up-and-coming superstar in the landscape,” the source added.

Phan is a Texas graduate.