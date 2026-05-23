Michigan beats Notre Dame and Alabama for Chicago safety Tavares Harrington

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington committed to Michigan on Thursday choosing to play for the Maize and Blue over Notre Dame, Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn among others.

The four-star Harrington is commit No. 14 for new head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff, adding to a haul the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 11 nationally.

“The history of Michigan from the academics and football,” Harrington emphasized. “It’s the best thing to be part of.”

Future position coach Tyler Stockton led the charge in recruiting the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Harrington to Michigan.

“Coach Stockton, he was the biggest factor in everything,” Harrington said. “The relationship we had and he came to see me a lot in the spring. The fact the entire staff recruiting me, Coach Whitt talking to me consistently, the relationship I had with the coaches it was a no-brainer.”

Ranked by the Rivals Industry as the nation’s No. 8 safety and No. 124 prospect overall, Harrington believes the Michigan staff can get the best out of him on the next level.

“Watching the last couple years where they’ve been at, the coaches came from Utah, BYU, Boise State, they produced some NFL DBs. Coach Whitt is an experienced coach. Coach Stock is an experienced coach and Coach (Jay) Hill is one of the top DCs in the nation watching the BYU defense the past couple of years.”

Michigan really emerged over the last few weeks for Harrington.

“Just having the opportunity to play in the Big House is insane and something I’ve always dreamed about. I liked the other schools and everything but Michigan is a place Illinois players thrive at. They’re always getting top dawgs from Illinois and being another guy and adding to that pipeline is exciting.”

As a junior Harrington registered 50 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and a blocked field goal.

“Coach Hill has a great plan for me,” Harrington said. “We watched film, they recruited me as a safety and they have a great defense for my position. I can play press man, I can play nickel, cover in the slot, I play corner for my high school I’m used to playing corner. I’m a versatile player and I think I’m the most versatile in the nation. They feel I can play everyone on the field, all five spots. Watching BYU’s defense and how he had his safeties playing, I can imagine what it will be like when he has the top players in the nation.”