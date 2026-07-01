Michigan beats Ohio State others for prized CB Monsanna Torbert

Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft Rivals300 cornerback Monsanna Torbert has committed to Michigan.

The four-star chose to play for the Wolverines over Ohio State and Louisville. He is a former Indiana verbal.

Torbert ranks as the Rivals300’s No. 10 cornerback and No. 70 prospect overall.

Torbert has always spoken highly of Michigan.

“The new defensive staff,” Torbert highlighted. “Defensive guru, the DC Coach Jay Hill. Michigan is a powerhouse, they’re always good. The DC/corners coach I have a great relationship with him. Then you have a Cincinnati coach over there in Coach (Kerry) Coombs.

“Michigan it’s a defensive powerhouse. If you want to be a great defensive player on the next level Michigan is a great spot.”

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power speaks highly of Torbert.

“Athletic two-way playmaker with high level instincts that project well as a defensive back. Measured at around 5-foot-10, 165 pounds prior to his senior season. Has good length for his size, with arms that measure 31.5 inches. Tests as a plus athlete in the combine setting with some of the best vertical jump numbers in the cycle. Has good top end speed in the combine setting along with showing the ability to crack 11.0 seconds in the 100 meters on the track.

“Operates as a dual threat quarterback and safety for his high school team. Shows range and instincts in coverage. Jumps passes and has outstanding play speed when taking interceptions the other way. Has fared well as a corner in the camp setting. Shows quick feet and is able to react and flip his hips off the line of scrimmage. Has the long speed to stay in-phase on vertical routes. Does a nice job turning to locate the football. Also an active and willing run defender.

“Tallied 40 tackles, three interceptions (two pick sixes) along with 2,241 yards and 30 touchdowns on offense as a junior. A bit undersized for the position and will need to continue adding mass to his frame while also honing his technique. Has intriguing upside given his level of skill despite the lack of experience working as a pure corner. Has the ability to be an impact player at multiple spots in the secondary with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick.”

Torbert adds to a terrific 2027 Michigan recruiting class.