Michigan continues monster May with another 4-star commitment

No program is hotter than Michigan on the recruiting trail this month.

After a slow start to the spring, head coach Kyle Whittingham and the new staff in Ann Arbor have picked up some serious steam. Another big-time commitment went public on Monday.

Riverside (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star cornerback Darius Johnson made his pledge to the Maize and Blue, choosing the Big Ten program over Cal, UCLA, Oregon and others. He’s the No. 311 recruit and No. 36 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

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“You’re competing at the highest level, playing the best teams, playing against the best receivers like Ohio State and those rivals,” Johnson told Rivals’ Adam Gorney about his decision.

Johnson becomes the seventh May commitment for Michigan, continuing an absurd run of recruiting wins that has vaulted the Wolverines up to No. 11 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Michigan keeps stacking blue-chippers

Of the seven commits so far this month for Michigan, six are of the four-star variety.

Kalamazoo (Mich.) Loy Norrix four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey helped kick things off with a pledge on May 2. The first big in-state pledge of the Whittingham era, Lispey checks in as the No. 104 recruit and No. 9 OT in the nation.

One week later, Indianapolis Franklin Central four-star EDGE Jayce Brewer committed. The No. 9 recruit in the Hoosier State chose U-M over in-state Indiana and Purdue, among others.

Last week, Chicago Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell became the highest-ranked commitment for the Wolverines. The No. 85 prospect and No. 16 WR was a one-time Notre Dame lean, but he opted for Michigan in a critical Midwest recruiting battle.

The Wolverines then went down to the Lone Star State and nabbed a pledge from South Houston four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, the No. 102 recruit and No. 10 DL in the nation. Two days later, they went to the Magnolia State and landed Jackson (Miss.) Brandon four-star running back Tyson Robinson, the No. 14 RB in the cycle.

Over the weekend, an especially-notable name made his commitment public: Orlando Lake Nona three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., the son of the former Michigan Heisman winner and legendary NFL DB.

Johnson now joins Woodson Jr. in Michigan’s DB haul. The up-to-date class, which now features a dozen commits, can be seen here. The Wolverines likely aren’t done this month, either.