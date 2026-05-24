Michigan flips four-star TE Colt Lumpris from Alabama

The Lawrenceville School (Mass.) four-star tight end Colt Lumpris has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Michigan.

The Rivals300’s No. 11 ranked tight end is currently in Ann Arbor visiting with head coach Kyle Whittingham and the staff.

“It felt like home,” Lumpris told Rivals. “I’m huge into academics. Another thing would be the development with Coach Whitt and the plan they have for me here.”

The 6-foot-6 1/2, 250-pound Lumpris becomes commit No. 15 for the Wolverines in the 2027 class, adding to a haul Rivals ranks No. 11 nationally prior to his pledge.

“The culture here is very family-like vibe and a home,” Lumpris said. “When you’re walking through (the facility) you feel it.”

What Michigan offers on the field with the history, the pageantry and the new staff’s track record along with the high-end academics, it checks every box Lumpris was looking for.

“I feel like that means a lot,” Lumpris said. “Coming from my school the high academics and prestige, you have to want it to be part of it. That’s what I felt here.”

Lumpris is the No. 277 prospect in the Rivals300 regardless of position.